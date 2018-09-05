Markets Right Now: Tech stocks sink, leaving indexes lower

article

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4:00 p.m.

U.S. stocks are closing with losses as technology and consumer-focused companies decline.

Facebook shed 2.3 percent and Twitter fell 6.1 percent as top executives from those companies testified before Congress about issues including their efforts to prevent disinformation and election meddling.

Some of the market's recent leaders also stumbled. Amazon fell 2.2 percent and Microsoft lost 2.9 percent.

The U.S. and Canada restarted talks about a trade deal that would replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The S&P 500 index gave up 8 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,888. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 22 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,974.

The Nasdaq composite shed 96 points, or 1.2 percent, to 7,995.

12:00 p.m.

U.S. stocks are falling as technology companies take a second day of losses and consumer-focused companies also decline.

Social media companies slipped as executives from Facebook and Twitter testified before Congress about their efforts to prevent disinformation and election meddling.

Facebook dipped 2 percent and Twitter fell 4.8 percent.

The U.S. and Canada are scheduled to resume talks about a trade deal that would replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The S&P 500 index gave up 11 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,885. The Nasdaq composite shed 97 points, or 1.2 percent, to 7,993.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4 points to 25,948.

9:45 a.m.

U.S. stocks are mostly lower as technology companies lag the rest of the market for a second day.

Social media companies slipped at the start of Congressional hearings where executives from Facebook and Twitter will testify about their efforts to prevent disinformation and election meddling.

Facebook dipped 0.5 percent and Twitter fell 1.9 percent.

The U.S. and Canada are scheduled to resume talks about a trade deal that would replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The S&P 500 index gave up 3 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,893. The Nasdaq composite shed 27 points, or 0.3 percent, to 8,064.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up, however, rising 16 points, or 0.6 percent, to 25,969.