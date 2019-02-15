Markets Right Now: Stocks surge, boosted by trade talks

article

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4:00 p.m.

Stocks surged on Wall Street Friday after Chinese and U.S. officials agreed to continue trade talks in Washington next week.

Investors are again weighing quarterly results from major U.S. companies. Newell Brands shares are plunging 21 percent after saying the loss of retailer Babies R Us is hurting sales.

Toy maker Mattel slumped 18 percent after it issued a weaker-than-expected 2019 revenue outlook.

The S&P 500 rose 29 points, or 1.1 percent, to 2,775.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 443 points, or 1.7 percent, to 25,883. The Nasdaq added 45 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,472.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.67 percent.

11:50 a.m.

Stocks are higher on Wall Street at midday after Chinese and U.S. officials agreed to continue trade talks in Washington next week.

Investors are again weighing quarterly results from major U.S. companies. Newell shares are plunging 19 percent after saying the loss of retailer Babies R Us is hurting sales.

Nvidia is up 3.4 percent after the chipmaker's fourth-quarter profit and outlook for the current year beat Wall Street forecasts.

The S&P 500 rose 22 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,768.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 354 points, or 1.4 percent, to 25,792. The Nasdaq added 26 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,454.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.67 percent.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street after Chinese and U.S. officials agreed to continue trade talks in Washington next week.

Investors are again weighing quarterly results from major U.S. companies. Newell shares are plunging 17 percent after saying the loss of retailer Babies R Us is hurting sales.

Nvidia is up 4.5 percent after the chipmaker's fourth-quarter profit and outlook for the current year beat Wall Street forecasts.

The S&P 500 rose 21 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,767.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 261 points, or 1 percent, to 25,700. The Nasdaq added 30 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,458.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.67 percent.