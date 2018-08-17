Markets Right Now: Stocks shake off wobbly start, end higher

article

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

The stock market shook off a wobbly start and ended broadly higher on hopes that China and the U.S. were making progress on resolving their trade dispute.

Industrial and health care companies posted some of the biggest gains Friday.

Despite some weakness in chip companies, the technology sector managed to end higher, thanks in part to a 1.9 percent rise in Apple.

After wavering for much of the day, stocks turned decisively higher after the Wall Street Journal reported that China and the U.S. hope to resolve their dispute by November.

The S&P 500 index rose 9 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,850.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 110 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,669. The Nasdaq composite edged up 9 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,816.

___

11:45 a.m.

U.S. stocks are slightly higher in midday trading as a dip in bond yields sends high-dividend companies upward and strong sales from Deere help industrial companies.

Deere rose 3.1 percent Friday, reversing an earlier loss. Other gainers include Nordstrom, which soared 11.8 percent after reporting strong quarterly results.

Chipmakers slid, weighing on the technology sector. Applied Materials lost 6.6 percent and Nvidia lost 4.5 percent. Both issued weak forecasts.

The S&P 500 index rose 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,844.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 76 points to 25,636. The Nasdaq composite fell 11 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,795.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.85 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening mostly lower on Wall Street, following a big gain the day before, after several companies issued weak earnings or forecasts.

Chipmakers Applied Materials and Nvidia both fell sharply in early trading Friday after warning of weaker results ahead. Applied Materials fell 8.8 percent and Nvidia fell 2.7 percent.

Farm equipment maker Deere fell 2.4 percent after warning of higher costs.

The S&P 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,836.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 9 points to 25,547. The Nasdaq composite fell 31 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,778.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.85 percent.