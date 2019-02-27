Markets Right Now: Stocks shake off an early loss, end mixed

article

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks recovered most of an early loss and drifted to a mixed finish on Wall Street as gains for banks and industrial companies were offset by losses elsewhere in the market.

Capital One Financial rose 1.7 percent Wednesday, and Boeing climbed 2 percent. UnitedHealth Group fell 4.9 percent.

The market slumped in the early going after a key U.S. trade representative heightened doubt over how much progress was being made in trade talks between the U.S. and China.

The S&P 500 fell 1 point, less than 0.1 percent, to 2,792.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 72 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,985. The Nasdaq edged up 5 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,554.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.69 percent.

11:45 a.m.

Stocks fell in midday trading after comments from a key U.S. trade representative heightened doubt over how much progress was being made in trade talks between the U.S. and China.

Traders were also keeping a wary eye Wednesday on a flare-up in tensions between India and Pakistan. Pakistan said it shot down two Indian warplanes in the disputed region of Kashmir.

Weight Watchers plunged 33.8 percent after issuing a dismal forecast, and drugmaker Mylan slumped 12.2 percent after also giving a weak outlook.

The S&P 500 fell 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,785.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 108 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,952. The Nasdaq fell 16 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,532.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.68 percent.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street as health care and internet companies move lower.

UnitedHealth gave up 1.3 percent early Wednesday and Facebook lost 1 percent.

Weight Watchers plunged 35 percent after issuing a surprisingly weak forecast, and drugmaker Mylan slumped 13.5 percent after also giving a weak outlook.

The price of oil bounced back 2 percent, which helped send energy companies higher.

The S&P 500 index fell 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,788.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 67 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,991. The Nasdaq fell 14 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,535.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.67 percent.