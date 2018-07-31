Markets Right Now: Stocks rise, breaking 3-day losing streak

article

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks are closing solidly higher on Wall Street, breaking a three-day losing streak for the market.

Industrial and health care companies led the gains on Tuesday. 3M and Pfizer each rose 3.5 percent.

Charter Communications jumped 3.6 percent after reporting a strong quarter. Chip equipment maker KLA-Tencor soared 10.5 percent after its own results came in ahead of forecasts.

The S&P 500 index rose 13 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,816.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 108 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,415. The Nasdaq composite climbed 41 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,671.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.96 percent.

___

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are higher in midday trading on Wall Street after a three-day losing streak.

Industrial companies are making some of the largest gains Tuesday. Boeing rose 1.9 percent and 3M gained 2.9 percent.

Ralph Lauren rose 1 percent and Charter Communications climbed 5.8 percent following strong second-quarter reports.

The S&P 500 index rose 17 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,819.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 148 points, or 0.6 percent, to 25,454. The Nasdaq composite climbed 59 points, or 0.8 percent, to 7,688.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.96 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street as technology companies rise after a three-day losing streak.

Microsoft climbed 1 percent in early trading Tuesday.

Industrial companies were also higher. Boeing rose 1.6 percent and 3M gained 1.8 percent.

Several companies were making big moves after reporting their quarterly results. Chip equipment maker KLA-Tencor jumped 11.6 percent after beating estimates, while IPG Photonics plunged 21.6 percent after falling short.

The S&P 500 index rose 11 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,813.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 105 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,406. The Nasdaq composite climbed 39 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,668.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.96 percent.