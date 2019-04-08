Markets Right Now: Stocks erase an early loss and end mixed

article

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks drifted to a mixed close on Wall Street after shaking off an early stumble.

Major indexes ended the day about where they began Monday. The market was evenly divided between rising and falling stocks.

A tiny gain for the S&P 500 extended its winning streak to an eighth day.

Boeing sank 4.4% after the company said it would cut back production of its troubled 737 Max plane. That pulled the 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average lower.

Energy companies rose along with the price of oil.

The S&P 500 edged up 3 points, or 0.1%, to 2,895.

The Dow lost 83 points, or 0.3%, to 26,341. The Nasdaq rose 15 points, or 0.2%, to 7,953.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose to 2.52%.

___

11:45 a.m.

Industrial and technology companies are leading stocks lower in midday trading on Wall Street.

Boeing sank 4.8% Monday after the company said it would cut back production of its troubled 737 Max plane, which was involved in two deadly crashes in recent months.

Technology companies were also falling. Chipmaker Micron Technology fell 1.5%.

The S&P 500 index fell 5 points, or 0.2%, to 2,887. The index is coming off a seven-day winning streak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 120 points, or 0.5%, to 26,304. The Nasdaq fell 11 points, or 0.1%, to 7,927.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose to 2.52%.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly lower on Wall Street as industrial and technology companies fall.

Boeing sank 3.8% in early trading Monday after the company said it would cut back production of its troubled 737 Max plane, which was involved in two deadly crashes in recent months.

Technology companies were also falling. Chipmaker Micron Technology fell 1.9% in the first few minutes of trading.

The S&P 500 index fell 10 points, or 0.4%, to 2,882. The index is coming off a seven-day winning streak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 174 points, or 0.7%, to 26,247. The Nasdaq fell 36 points, or 0.4%, to 7,903.

Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury held steady at 2.50%.