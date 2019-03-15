Markets Right Now: Stocks end week on high note

article

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4:00 p.m.

Stocks are closing broadly higher on Wall Street, as gains by technology firms and retailers lift the market to a strong finish for the week.

Chip provider Broadcom posted solid profits and an upbeat forecast. Its stock surged 7.7 percent. That helped lift others in the sector: Nvidia added 2.5 percent.

Ulta Beauty rose 9 percent after its fourth-quarter results topped estimates.

The S&P 500 index rose 14 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,822.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 139 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,849. The Nasdaq gained 57 points, or 0.8 percent, to 7,688.

Shares in Asia rose after China's premier pledged support for the country's slowing economy

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are broadly higher on Wall Street at midday, as gains by technology firms and retailers are putting the market on track for a strong finish to the week.

Chip provider Broadcom posted solid profits and an upbeat forecast. Its stock surged 11 percent. That helped lift others in the sector: Nvidia added 3.2 percent.

Ulta Beauty rose 8.8 percent after its fourth-quarter results topped estimates.

The S&P 500 index rose 10 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,818.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 85 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,794. The Nasdaq gained 56 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,686.

Shares in Asia rose after China's premier pledged support for the country's slowing economy

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening with modest gains in early trading on Wall Street.

If the early direction holds, the market would finish the week with a solid gain and erase last week's decline.

Gains for technology and retailers led the opening advance Friday.

Ulta Beauty rose 6 percent after its fourth-quarter results topped estimates. Nvidia added 2.4 percent as chip stocks showed early strength

The S&P 500 index rose 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,814.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 30 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,740. The Nasdaq gained 22 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,654.

Shares in Asia rose after China's premier pledged support for the country's slowing economy.