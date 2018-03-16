Markets Right Now: Stocks end sluggish week with small gains

article

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

The stock market eked out a small gain but still ended the week lower after several days of losses.

Energy companies rose Friday along with the price of crude oil. ConocoPhillips gained 1.7 percent.

Banks and industrial companies also ended higher. PNC Financial rose 1.4 percent and farming equipment maker Deere & Co. rose 2.7 percent.

Tiffany lost 5 percent after a weak sales report and disappointing forecast.

The S&P 500 rose 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,751.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 72 points, or 0.3 percent, to 24,946. The Nasdaq composite edged up a fraction of a point to 7,481.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.84 percent.

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are higher in midday trading on Wall Street, led by gains in banks and industrial companies.

Bank of America rose 1.2 percent Friday, and Caterpillar rose 1.5 percent.

Software maker Adobe climbed 3 percent after reporting a strong quarter.

Retailers were mostly higher, but Tiffany and Hibbett Sports both fell.

The S&P 500 rose 10 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,757. The index is coming off a four-day losing streak.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 112 points, or 0.5 percent, to 24,982. The Nasdaq composite rose 8 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,489.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.85 percent.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are mostly higher on Wall Street as gains for technology companies are partly offset by losses in other parts of the market.

Adobe jumped 4 percent in early trading Friday after reporting a strong quarter.

Jewelry retailer Tiffany gave up 5 percent after it reported weak sales. Hibbett Sports sank after the company's sales forecasts missed estimates.

The S&P 500 index rose 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,754.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 51 points, or 0.2 percent, to 24,924. The Nasdaq rose 12 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,494.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.84 percent.