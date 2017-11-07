Markets Right Now: Stocks closing slightly lower

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

4:10 p.m.

Stocks are closing mostly lower as smaller companies and banks took their worst losses in a few months.

Online travel company TripAdvisor tumbled 22 percent and competitor Priceline fell 14 percent Tuesday after TripAdvisor reported weak revenue and Priceline's quarterly forecast disappointed investors.

The Russell 200 index of smaller companies sank 1.3 percent.

Real estate companies and other big dividend payers fared better. Shopping mall operator GGP rose 16 percent after Bloomberg reported that Brookfield Asset Management may take it private.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was nearly unchanged at 2,590.

The Dow Jones industrial average inched up 8 points to another record high of 23,557. The Nasdaq composite fell 18 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,767.

___

12:00 p.m.

Stocks are ticking lower at midday as banks and consumer-focused companies slide.

Online travel companies TripAdvisor and Priceline slumped Tuesday after TripAdvisor reported weak revenue and Priceline's quarterly forecast disappointed investors. TripAdvisor tumbled 18 percent and Priceline lost 12 percent.

Stocks that pay large dividends, like real estate companies, fared better. Shopping mall operator GGP rose 8.2 percent.

Smaller, domestically-focused companies fell sharply. The Russell 200 index sank 1.4 percent.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2 percent to 2,586.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 47 points, or 0.2 percent, to 23,500. The Nasdaq composite fell 30 points, or 0.5 percent, to 6,755. All three indexes finished at record highs Monday.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are ticking higher in early trading as health care companies and banks make gains.

Online travel companies TripAdvisor and Priceline slumped Tuesday after TripAdvisor reported weak revenue and Priceline's quarterly forecast disappointed investors. TripAdvisor tumbled 15 percent and Priceline lost 9 percent.

Meanwhile cruise line Royal Caribbean Cruises had a stronger-than-expected quarter even though it dealt with the effects of several major hurricanes, and its stock jumped 4.7 percent.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index is up 1 point, or 0.1 percent to 2,592.

The Dow Jones industrial average is up 27 points, or 0.1 percent, to 23,574. The Nasdaq composite fell 1 point to 6,785. All three indexes finished at record highs Monday.