Markets Right Now: Stocks are mixed as trade talks continue

article

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

Continue Reading Below

4 p.m.

Stocks hardly budged on Wall Street as the U.S. and Canada were unable to complete a trade deal.

The U.S. Trade Representative said late Friday that the two sides would continue negotiating next week on a new deal to replace the NAFTA trade accord, which also includes Mexico.

Stocks rallied earlier this week after Mexico and the U.S. reached a preliminary agreement on a new trade platform.

Energy companies slipped along with oil prices, and high-dividend stocks also fell. Technology companies and retailers rose slightly.

Advertisement

The S&P 500 index edged up less than 1 point to 2,901 after being down nearly all of the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 22 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,964. The Nasdaq composite rose 21 points, or 0.3 percent, to 8,109.

___

12:49 p.m.

Stocks are mostly lower in afternoon trading on Wall Street after a late loss the day before.

Traders are keeping their eye on trade talks between the U.S. and Canada Friday. There are hopes that the two sides will reach a preliminary trade deal later in the day.

Stocks rallied earlier in the week when the U.S. struck a deal with Mexico to replace NAFTA.

Banks were falling as interest rates moved lower. Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase each fell 1 percent.

The S&P 500 index fell 5 points, or 0.2 percent, 2,895.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 76 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,905. The Nasdaq composite rose 12 points, or 0.2 percent, to 8,101.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.84 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening mostly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in banks and energy companies.

Banks were falling in early trading Friday as interest rates moved lower. Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase each fell about 1 percent.

Among energy companies, Chevron fell 1 percent.

The S&P 500 index fell less than 1 point to 2,900.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 50 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,937. The Nasdaq composite edged up 7 points, or 0.1 percent, to 8,096.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.84 percent.