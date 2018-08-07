Markets Right Now: S&P 500 index marks its 4th straight gain

article

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Solid gains in technology, industrial and banking stocks are sending U.S. indexes higher again on Wall Street.

Google's parent company, Alphabet, rose 1.5 percent on Tuesday.

The gains helped push the S&P 500 index to its fourth straight gain.

Investors were encouraged by more strong quarterly results from U.S. companies.

Hertz soared 24.6 percent after reporting a loss that was far smaller than analysts were expecting.

The S&P 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,858.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 126 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,628. The Nasdaq composite climbed 23 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,883.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.98 percent.

___

11:45 a.m.

U.S. stocks are rising again as strong company earnings lift the market.

The benchmark S&P 500 index is rising Tuesday for the fourth day in a row and the fifth out of the last six.

Banks and technology companies are making some of the largest gains.

Charles Schwab rose 2.1 percent and Google's parent company Alphabet rose 1.8 percent.

Hertz soared 25.9 percent after reporting a much smaller loss than investors were expecting.

The S&P 500 index rose 9 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,859.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 150 points, or 0.6 percent, to 25,652. The Nasdaq composite climbed 19 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,879.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.96 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as technology companies and banks put up some solid gains.

Google's parent company Alphabet rose 1.4 percent and Citizens Financial rose 1.2 percent.

Hertz jumped 16.8 percent after reporting a much smaller loss than investors were expecting. Its revenue also beat forecasts.

The S&P 500 index rose 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,858.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 100 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,599. The Nasdaq composite climbed 30 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,893.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.96 percent.