Markets Right Now: S&P 500 has highest close since February

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks are closing mostly higher on Wall Street, giving the S&P 500 its fourth straight gain and its highest close since early February.

Makers of consumer products, technology and health care companies were the biggest winners among large-company stocks Tuesday.

Pepsi jumped 4.8 percent after delivering strong second-quarter results. Chipmaker Nvidia rose 1.6 percent and Johnson & Johnson rose 1.1 percent.

Small-company stocks missed out on the gains and closed mostly lower. Those stocks have been beating the market so far this year.

The S&P 500 rose 9 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,793.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 143 points, or 0.6 percent, to 24,919. The Nasdaq composite inched up 3 points to 7,759.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 2.86 percent.

___

11:45

Technology and energy companies are leading stocks higher on Wall Street, putting the market on track for its fourth gain in a row.

PepsiCo rose 3 percent Tuesday after its earnings came in ahead of analysts' expectations.

The market has posted gains over the last several days following a strong jobs report and hopes that companies will report solid second-quarter results in the coming weeks.

The S&P 500 rose 9 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,793.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 149 points, or 0.6 percent, to 24,928. The Nasdaq composite climbed 14 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,770.

Bond prices didn't move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 2.86 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Energy and industrial companies are leading stocks higher in early trading on Wall Street following three straight days of gains for the market.

Exxon Mobil and Boeing each rose 1.2 percent in early trading Tuesday. Energy companies benefited from a 1 percent increase in the price of crude oil.

PepsiCo rose 2 percent after its earnings came in ahead of analysts' expectations, even as its beverage sales continued to struggle.

The S&P 500 rose 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,791.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 106 points, or 0.4 percent, to 24,886. The Nasdaq composite climbed 11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,767.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.87 percent.