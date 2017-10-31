Markets Right Now: Food, tech companies lead stocks higher

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

4:00 p.m.

Continue Reading Below

Stocks are closing higher as food and tech companies climb.

Oreo cookie maker Mondelez jumped 5.7 percent Tuesday after a strong quarterly report, and Pop Tarts maker Kellogg leaped 6.1 percent.

Apple rose 1.4 percent to another record high and chipmaker Micron Technology added 6.4 percent.

Industrial company Rockwell Automation jumped 7.4 percent after it said it rejected takeover offers.

Under Armour plummeted 23.7 percent after the sportswear maker again cut its profit outlook.

Advertisement

The S&P 500 index rose 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,575, completing its seventh consecutive monthly gain.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 29 points, or 0.1 percent, to 23,377. The Nasdaq composite rose 29 points, or 0.4 percent, to a record 6,727.

___

12:00 p.m.

Stocks are trading mostly higher at midday as food companies climb while sporting goods makers and retailers struggle.

Oreo cookie maker Mondelez jumped 5.5 percent Tuesday after a strong quarterly report, and Pop Tarts maker Kellogg leaped 6.1 percent.

Fertilizer maker Mosiac led the S&P 500, gaining 8.1 percent after reporting strong quarterly earnings.

Under Armour plummeted 17.6 percent after the sportswear maker again cut its profit outlook after weak results in North America.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,577 as the market recovers some of Monday's losses.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 27 points, or 0.1 percent, to 23,375. The Nasdaq composite is up 27 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,726.

___

9:40 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher as food companies climb while sporting goods makers and retailers struggle.

Oreo cookie maker Mondelez jumped 8 percent Tuesday after a strong quarterly report, and Pop Tarts maker Kellogg leaped 6 percent.

Under Armour plummeted 13 percent after the sportswear maker again cut its profit outlook after weak results in North America. Dick's Sporting Goods fell 3.6 percent and Foot Locker lost 1.6 percent.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,575 as the market recovers some of Monday's losses.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 2 points, or less than 0.1 percent, to 23,356. The Nasdaq composite is up 16 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,715.