Markets Right Now: Dow inches to another all-time high

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks are closing mixed on Wall Street even as the Dow Jones Industrial Average crept up to another all-time high.

Losses Friday for technology companies and retailers, two of the market's hottest sectors this year, offset gains in other sectors.

Facebook gave up 1.9 percent and Amazon fell 1.5 percent.

Chipmaker Micron fell 2.9 percent after saying its profits would be hurt by tariffs on Chinese imports that go into effect on Monday.

The S&P 500 index slipped 1 point to 2,929.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 86 points, or 0.3 percent, to 26,743, thanks largely to big gains in Boeing and McDonald's.

The Nasdaq composite fell 41 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,986.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.06 percent.

___

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are moving higher on Wall Street, building on gains the market made a day earlier.

Telecommunications companies rose Friday, led by a 2 percent gain in AT&T. Major U.S. indexes are still at record highs.

The British pound fell after British Prime Minister Theresa May said talks over exiting the European Union are at an impasse.

Chipmaker Micron fell 1.8 percent after saying its profits would be hurt by tariffs on Chinese imports that go into effect on Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 88 points, or 0.3 percent, to 26,745.

The S&P 500 rose 6 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,936. The Nasdaq composite edged down 2 points to 8,025.

Bond prices didn't move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 3.07 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, building on gains the market made a day earlier.

Telecommunications companies rose Friday, led by a gain in AT&T. Major U.S. indexes are still at record highs.

The British pound fell after British Prime Minister Theresa May said talks over exiting the European Union are at an impasse.

Chipmaker Micron fell 4 percent after saying its profits would be hurt by tariffs on Chinese imports that go into effect on Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 75 points, or 0.3 percent, to 26,735.

The S&P 500 rose 9 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,939. The Nasdaq composite climbed 24 points, or 0.3 percent, to 8,052.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.08 percent.