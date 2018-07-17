Markets Right Now: After an early wobble, stocks turn higher

article

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are higher in midday trading on Wall Street, having shaken off an early wobble.

Technology and health care companies were higher Tuesday. Chipmaker Micron rose 1.1 percent and Johnson & Johnson climbed 3.5 percent after reporting a strong quarter.

Netflix dropped 6.8 percent after the streaming video company gained fewer subscribers than it had forecast in its latest quarter.

The S&P 500 index rose 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,805.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 22 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,086. The Nasdaq composite rose 23 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,829.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.85 percent.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower as technology stocks give back some of their recent gains.

Intel lost 1.4 percent early Tuesday. Netflix plunged 13 percent after reporting subscriber growth figures that missed its own estimates. The stock is still up more than 80 percent this year.

In other earnings news, health care giant Johnson & Johnson rose 2.8 percent after reporting a strong quarter, thanks in part to solid earnings at its prescription drug business.

The S&P 500 index fell 6 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,791.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 50 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,013. The Nasdaq composite fell 38 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,766.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.85 percent.