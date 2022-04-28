Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Markets

Market slowdown has 'already happened,' says expert

Peak in market historically falls 20 months after Fed begins to increase rates, says Head of Goldman Sachs personal finance management

close
Head of Goldman Sachs personal finance management Joe Duran weighs in on the markets. video

Market slowdown has already happened: Head of Goldman Sachs personal finance management

Head of Goldman Sachs personal finance management Joe Duran weighs in on the markets.

During an interview on "Varney & Co.," Thursday, Head of Goldman Sachs personal finance management Joe Duran said that the market slowdown has already occurred, and that it's not a great idea to get out right now.

US ECONOMY SHRINKING AT START OF 2022 IS 'SHOCKING': HARVARD ECONOMIST

U.S. stocks (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP) (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP / Associated Press)

JOE DURAN: We break through, we might go down a little more, but you just need to remember, the peak in the market historically is 30 months after the Fed starts to increase rates. And secondly, the market predicts about twice as many recessions as actually occur. So I say to people, look, we're priced in a slowdown. It's already happened. So to get out now is basically saying that you think it's going to be worse than everybody already thinks it is. That's the hard thing about stock investing. The market anticipates and reflects everyone's collective fears and everyone is as bearish as they've been at five times over since 1990, we've had this level of bearishness 5 times. The market has always gone up afterwards over the next 12 months. So it doesn't mean we're not going to chop around a little more. But I would say it's not a great idea to be getting out right here.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

close
Head of Goldman Sachs personal finance management Joe Duran discusses inflation and the markets. video

Surge in prices should moderate by year's end: Expert

Head of Goldman Sachs personal finance management Joe Duran discusses inflation and the markets.