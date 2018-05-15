Man who used wine bottle in flight brawl gets 2 years prison

A Florida man who wielded a wine bottle in a brawl last year with flight attendants and passengers as he tried to open the door of a Delta Air Lines flight from Seattle to China has been sentenced to two years in prison.

The Seattle Times reports 24-year-old Joseph Hudek IV was sentenced Tuesday in Seattle after saying he was deeply sorry.

Continue Reading Below

He pleaded guilty in February to interfering with a flight crew member and assault on an aircraft with a potential deadly weapon.

Federal charges say Hudek was flying first class on a "dependent pass" because his mother worked for Delta Air Lines.

He became violent when flight attendants tried to stop him from opening the plane door while it was over the Pacific Ocean on July 6, 2017.

___

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com