Making your first bitcoin move ‘doesn’t require that much thought’: Expert

Bitcoin Foundation Chairman Brock Pierce gave some advice for anyone thinking about investing in bitcoin and taking their first step on "Mornings with Maria" Friday, live from the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami, Florida. Pierce argued it doesn't require much thought or action, and encouraged the curious to take a "baby step" and invest $10 to $20 worth "to learn how this all works."

BITCOIN TRADES AROUND $43K, DOWN 4% FOR THE WEEK

BROCK PIERCE: I'm incredibly bullish on bitcoin. At this point, more or less, everyone's heard of it, and the big question is: Are you in, are you not in?

And I have some advice for anyone that's been thinking about it. It's taken most people weeks, months or years to make their first move, but it doesn't require that much thought. You just go buy $10 or $20 worth. That's how you make the first step, and be prepared to lose it. It's not about doing a tremendous amount of research, it's just taking your first baby step to learn how this all works.

And by the way, Peter Thiel had some very harsh words yesterday, calling Warren Buffett a 'sociopathic grandpa,' saying that we live in a gerontocracy, which would be a government ruled by old people. It's definitely been exciting and interesting, to say the least.

