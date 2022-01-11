Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Cryptocurrencies

Major cryptocurrencies trading lower early Tuesday morning

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin were all lower

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for January 10

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Cryptocurrency futures were down early Tuesday morning.

Bitcoin was hovering close to $41,800 per coin (-0.26%), while rival Ethereum stood at $3,109 (-1.55%) and Dogecoin was posting at 0.14 cents (-4.93), respectively.

Remote work and a surge of wealth created by cryptocurrency are fueling demand for luxury homes, according to a report.

The luxury real estate boom is being made possible thanks to low interest rates, record-high levels of inflation, and fat bonuses, according to a report by Sotheby’s International Realty.

This combination of factors "make investing in a concrete, fixed asset like real estate attractive to many as they balance their portfolios," Bradley Nelson, Sotheby’s chief marketing officer, told Bloomberg.

Major cryptocurrencies were trading lower Tuesday morning. (istock)

Last week, crypto prices fell for six straight days after recently released Fed minutes revealed policymakers had discussed aggressive interest rate hikes alongside a faster pace to normalize its balance sheet, Coindesk reported.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX BUSINESS' REAL-TIME CRYPTOCURRENCY PRICING DATA 

"The tightening of financial conditions is expected to negatively impact risk assets such as equities and crypto as they become less attractive than safe-haven bonds," crypto trading data firm Kaiko wrote in its weekly newsletter on Monday.