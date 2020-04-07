Expand / Collapse search
Macy's finance chief Paula Price to step down in May

The move comes as the company was forced it to furlough almost all of its 130,000 employees

Department store chain operator Macy’s Inc said on Tuesday Chief Financial Officer Paula Price would step down from the role next month after nearly two years on the job.

The planned exit comes as Macy’s, like other U.S. companies, struggles with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic that has forced it to furlough almost all of its 130,000 employees and tap its credit-line.

Price will continue to be a “critical” part of the plan to emerge out of the pandemic, Chief Executive Officer Jeff Gennette said in a statement on Tuesday.

Price will step down from her role as finance head on May 31, but will remain as an adviser through November, the company said, adding that an external search is underway for a replacement.

Shares of Macy’s, which have lost nearly two-thirds of their value this year, were up nearly 10% in premarket trading.