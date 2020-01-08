Mack Trucks to lay off 300 at Pennsylvania assembly plant

A downturn in the heavy-duty truck market is impacting workers at Mack Trucks.

The company plans to lay off 305 employees at its assembly plant north of Philadelphia, the company said Wednesday.

The layoffs at the Lower Macungie Township plant will take effect at the end of February, according to The Allentown Morning Call.

That represents about 13 percent of the plant's payroll.

“We regret having to take this action, but we operate in a cyclical market, and after two years of extremely high volumes, we have to adapt to reduced market demand,” said Mack spokesman Christopher Heffner.

Employees, most of whom belong to the auto workers union, were informed of the news Wednesday.

Mack said last month that it would need to slow production to cope with reduced demand.

Mack expects the North American truck market to be down nearly 30 percent this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.