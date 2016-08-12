Luxoft Diversifies to Find Growth in a Tough Market

article

Luxoft Holding(NYSE: LXFT)announced fiscal first-quarter earnings Thursday after the market close. In contrast to last quarter's modest post-earnings pop, shares of the software-development company are down around 3.4% Friday as of this writing. Let's dig a little deeper to see how Luxoft kicked off its new fiscal year.

Luxoft Holding results: The raw numbers

What happened with Luxoft Holding this quarter?

On a constant-currency basis, GAAP revenue would have climbed 21.5% year over year.

Adjusted (non-GAAP) net income grew 1.9% year over year, to $21.0 million, and rose $0.01 per share, to $0.62.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBTIDA) grew 8.8% year over year, to $29.6 million, good for adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.6%.

Luxoft doesn't provide quarterly financial guidance. But for perspective -- and though we don't pay close attention to Wall Street's short-term demands -- analysts, on average, were looking for slightly higher adjusted earnings of $0.63 per share.

Revenue growth by core vertical included:

18.2% growth in financial services, to $122.4 million (32.8% excluding Luxoft's top-two accounts)

74% growth in automotive and transport, to $25.5 million (183% excluding its top account)

15.8% growth in telecom, to $9.9 million

a 14.9% decline in technology vertical revenue, to $9.1 million

10.7% growth in travel and aviation, to $7.7 million

a 3.2% decline in energy, to just over $3 million

an 8% decline in all other verticals, to $424,000

Revenue by geography included:

15.5% growth in the U.K., to $61.1 million

1% growth in the U.S., to $47.1 million

46.9% growth in Germany, to $26.3 million

152.6% growth in Switzerland, to just over $10 million

34% growth in Singapore, to $3.1 million

68.3% growth from other European countries, to $17.3 million

Concentration from Luxoft's top client decreased 6.3% year over year, and top-three client concentration fell 2.8%.

Productivity per engineer at the end of the quarter stood at $75,498, up from $76,400 last quarter.

Ended the quarter with cash and equivalents of $131.8 million, up from $108.5 million last quarter.

Generated cash flow from operations of $32.7 million, or 18.3% of revenue, and up 45.5% year over year.

What management had to say

CEO Dmitry Loschinin stated:

Looking forward

Luxoft isn't in the habit of offering specific quarterly financial guidance. But given its in-line performance this quarter, management was comfortable enough to reiterate its previous guidance for the full fiscal year ended March 31, 2017.

As a reminder, that guidance calls for full-year revenue increase ofat least 20% year over year, to $781 million, with adjusted EBITDA margin of 17% to 19%, GAAP earnings of at least $2.10 per share, and adjusted earnings of at least $2.85 per share. By comparison, analysts' consensus estimates had predicted full fiscal-year revenue of $789.6 million, and adjusted earnings of $3.00 per share.

All things considered, this performance was impressive considering the macroeconomic uncertainty Luxoft is facing in its key core markets right now. And Luxoft achieved its revenue growth despite a notable slowdown across its top-three clients. So while Luxoft's top- and bottom-line results weren't exactly awe-inspiring relative to expectations, I think this looks like a solid starting point to its new fiscal year.

