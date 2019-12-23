Expand / Collapse search
Louisiana rice mill plans $20M, 50% expansion

Associated Press
CROWLEY, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s largest rice mill plans a $20 million, 50% expansion, bringing its facility to 75,000 square feet.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Supreme Rice President and CEO Bobby Hanks announced the plans recently. They say Supreme will keep its 150 workers in Louisiana, including 105 in Crowley.

“Louisiana’s natural resources and geographic position have blessed us with an agricultural bounty that is the envy of the world,” Edwards said in a news release. “This landmark Crowley company will celebrate 85 years in business in 2021, and they are celebrating this milestone with a reinvestment in the community.”

Hanks said Supreme, which processes more than 1 billion pounds of rice a year, will install the latest technology in milling machines and milled rice storage and also make related railroad improvements.

The Louisiana Economic Development is providing $800,000 in incentives — $500,000 for infrastructure improvements and a $300,000 modernization tax credit. Supreme also is expected to use the state industrial tax exemption, which offers an 80 percent property tax cut for up to 10 years.in