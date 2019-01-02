Lord & Taylor flagship store locks its doors forever

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Women peer in the front door of Lord & Taylor's flagship Fifth Avenue store which closed for good, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, in New York. After 104 years, the104-year old retail store locked its doors forever. The venerable department store famed for its animated holiday windows ended a blowout sale mid-afternoon Wednesday that left whole floors empty. By the end, clothes that once sold for as much as $100 were going for $5.99. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Lord & Taylor's flagship store on Fifth Avenue locked its doors forever after 104 years.

Continue Reading Below

The venerable department store famed for its animated holiday windows closed down Wednesday afternoon, ending a blowout sale that left whole floors empty. By the end, clothes that once sold for as much as $100 were going for $5.99.

The 11-story building has been sold to the WeWork space-leasing company for more than $850 million.

Forty-five other, smaller Lord & Taylor stores remain open, mostly on the East Coast. In addition, Lord & Taylor-branded merchandise is being sold online through the Walmart website.

The brand is owned by Canadian corporate giant Hudson's Bay Co.