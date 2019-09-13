London Stock Exchange rejects Hong Kong takeover offer

The London Stock Exchange said Friday it has rejected a near $37 billion takeover offer from Hong Kong Exchange.

"The board unanimously rejects the conditional proposal and, given its fundamental flaws, sees no merit in further engagement," the LSE said in a statement, according to Reuters.

Earlier this week, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange said it started talks to buy the LSE. That offer comes weeks after the London exchange announced a plan to merge with data company Refinitiv in a $27 billion deal.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.