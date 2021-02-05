LIVE Updates: Stocks hit records, Oil 1-year high

Investors wrapped a busy Friday digesting the modest U.S. jobs report which showed an addition of 49,000 jobs as the unemployment rate ticked down to 6.3%.

Even so, U.S. stocks rose for the week as progress continues on the stimulus front and an update from Robinhood Markets that the firm has lifted trading restrictions on all stocks.

