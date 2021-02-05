Expand / Collapse search
LIVE Updates: Stocks hit records, Oil 1-year high

Robinhood has lifted all trading restrictions

How will January jobs report impact markets?

Charles Schwab chief investment strategist Liz Ann Sonders provides insight into market, economic and employment trends in the U.S. amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Investors wrapped a busy Friday digesting the modest U.S. jobs report which showed an addition of 49,000 jobs as the unemployment rate ticked down to 6.3%.

Even so, U.S. stocks rose for the week as progress continues on the stimulus front and an update from Robinhood Markets that the firm has lifted trading restrictions on all stocks.

Follow along here for the latest market-moving news. Mobile users click here.

 