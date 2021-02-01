LIVE UPDATES: GameStop frenzy engulfs silver prices
Investors may be in for another wild ride this week as silver prices get engulfed in the trading frenzy that hit a basket of heavily shorted stocks.
Continue Reading Below
STOCKS RISE ON STIMULUS TALKS, SILVER NEWEST REDDIT TARGET
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|SLV
|ISHARES SILVER TRUST
|24.54
|-2.22
|-8.30%
Powered by
Those names including GameStop, AMC and others are also expected to see another week of heavy trading.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|GME
|GAMESTOP CORP
|90.00
|-135.00
|-60.00%
|AMC
|AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC
|7.82
|-5.48
|-41.20%
|BBBY
|BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
|25.38
|-4.88
|-16.13%
|BB
|BLACKBERRY LIMITED
|11.55
|-3.08
|-21.05%
Powered by
At the same time, calls for U.S. regulators to take action against short-selling and other forces impacting markets increases from Washington.
Follow all the action on the FOX Business LIVE Blog. Mobile users click here.