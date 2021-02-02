Live Updates: Amid trading frenzy, GameStop will top $1,000 per share, investment exec predicts
As Robinhood continues to limit purchases of GameStop stock, Reddit users are egging on their compatriots to keep the momentum going.
The continued momentum has led Quantumvest CEO Taylor Roncancio to predict on “The Claman Countdown” the stock isn't finished hitting records.
“I do think [GameStop] is going to go to $1,000 [per share] or at least $700, maybe even higher,” he told host Liz Clayman.
Roncancio said the activity surrounding GameStop reminds him of last year's Tesla short squeeze, which he said “dumbfounded” investors. Tesla’s stock price currently sits at more than $839 per share.
