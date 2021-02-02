Expand / Collapse search
Live Updates: Amid trading frenzy, GameStop will top $1,000 per share, investment exec predicts

Quantumvest CEO predicts GameStop stock will top $1k

Retired airline captain Clyde Romero and Quantumvest CEO Taylor Roncancio discuss how they've invested in GameStop and short squeeze stocks.

As Robinhood continues to limit purchases of GameStop stock, Reddit users are egging on their compatriots to keep the momentum going.

The continued momentum has led Quantumvest CEO Taylor Roncancio to predict on “The Claman Countdown” the stock isn't finished hitting records.

FAST FACTS

  • Quantumvest bought into GameStop on Oct. 15, with the price at $13.52
  • Investors are having a hard time looking past the fundamental irregularities and uncertainty of GameStop, but he explained that seasonal movement in the stock is enough to keep your money on it.

“I do think [GameStop] is going to go to $1,000 [per share] or at least $700, maybe even higher,” he told host Liz Clayman.

Roncancio said the activity surrounding GameStop reminds him of last year's Tesla short squeeze, which he said “dumbfounded” investors. Tesla’s stock price currently sits at more than $839 per share.

