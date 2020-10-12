LIVE Stock market updates and business headlines
Big banks in focus ahead of earnings this week
U.S. stocks rose on Monday as investors piled into large-cap tech, helping the Nasdaq Composite comeback from recent lows.
Continue Reading Below
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|11896.447441
|+316.50
|+2.73%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|3541.58
|+64.45
|+1.85%
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|28923.04
|+336.14
|+1.18%
Follow all the market moving events of the last session in the FOX Business Blog. Mobile users click here.