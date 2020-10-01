LIVE Stock market updates and business headlines

Expand / Collapse search
U.S. unemployment drops to 7.9%

661K jobs added in September, missing expectations

FOX Business’ Edward Lawrence breaks down the September jobs report.

Stocks fell but are off the lows of the morning after U.S. growth slowed in September, adding to investor uncertainty, President Donald Trump's disclosure that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES27613.88-203.02-0.73%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX11168.889084-157.62-1.39%
SP500S&P 5003348.23-32.57-0.96%

