LIVE Stock market updates and business headlines

U.S. unemployment drops to 7.9%
Stocks fell but are off the lows of the morning after U.S. growth slowed in September, adding to investor uncertainty, President Donald Trump's disclosure that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|27613.88
|-203.02
|-0.73%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|11168.889084
|-157.62
|-1.39%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|3348.23
|-32.57
|-0.96%
