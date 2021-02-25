LIVE: GameStop's wild ride continues
GameStop volatility prompts NYSE trading halts
GameStop shares are seeing heavy volatility for the second straight session with the New York Stock Exchange already instituting several trading halts on Thursday.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|GME
|GAMESTOP
|143.50
|+51.80
|+56.49%
The actions followed a late-day 104% jump in the stock Wednesday.
WHY GAMESTOP SHARES SOARED 104% WEDNESDAY
