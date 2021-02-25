Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

LIVE: GameStop's wild ride continues

GameStop volatility prompts NYSE trading halts

close
Sources tell FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino that James Chanos of Kynikos Associates has reached out to the White House to lobby why short selling is needed. video

Short sellers lobbying WH, Congress against possible curbs following GameStop frenzy: Gasparino

Sources tell FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino that James Chanos of Kynikos Associates has reached out to the White House to lobby why short selling is needed.

GameStop shares are seeing heavy volatility for the second straight session with the New York Stock Exchange already instituting several trading halts on Thursday.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
GMEGAMESTOP143.50+51.80+56.49%

The actions followed a late-day 104% jump in the stock Wednesday.

WHY GAMESTOP SHARES SOARED 104% WEDNESDAY

FOX Business is tracking all the action in the markets below. Mobile users click here.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

 