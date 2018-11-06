Lilly: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.15 billion.

The Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of $1.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and asset impairment costs, came to $1.39 per share.

Continue Reading Below

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $6.06 billion in the period.

Lilly expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.55 to $5.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $24.3 billion to $24.5 billion.

Lilly shares have climbed 30 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen slightly more than 2 percent. The stock has risen 32 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

Advertisement

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LLY