Lilly: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $4.24 billion.

The Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of $4.31 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.33 per share.

Continue Reading Below

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $5.09 billion in the period.

Lilly expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.60 to $5.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $22 billion to $22.5 billion.

Lilly shares have risen slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 17%. The stock has increased 45% in the last 12 months.

_____

Advertisement

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LLY