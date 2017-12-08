Liberty Mutual eliminating over 600 roles in New Hampshire

Liberty Mutual has announced it is cutting about 620 positions in New Hampshire.

Foster's Daily Democrat reports the insurance company announced the decision earlier this week. Liberty Mutual says many workers affected by the shift will either be retrained or transferred to different departments. The company didn't say how many employees in the Dover and Portsmouth campuses will be affected.

Continue Reading Below

Company spokeswoman Adrianne Kaufmann says the company is "realigning technology resources" to better meet customer needs. Kaufmann says Liberty Mutual is creating new roles and reducing others in its information technology unit.

A thousand positions will be affected across the company.

Dover Economic Development Director Dan Barufaldi believes automation is responsible for the cuts. Barufaldi says he has seen the trend across the country.

___

Information from: Foster's Daily Democrat, http://www.fosters.com