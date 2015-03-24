Leisure companies shares mixed at 1 p.m.

Shares of some top leisure companies are mixed at 1 p.m.:
Carnival fell $.30 or .8 percent, to $37.57.
Continue Reading Below
Las Vegas Sands Corp. fell $1.02 or 1.3 percent, to $76.92.
MGM Resorts International fell $.26 or 1.0 percent, to $26.59.
Marriott International Inc. rose $.07 or .1 percent, to $65.63.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. fell $.52 or .9 percent, to $56.61.
Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc. fell $.32 or .4 percent, to $82.80.
Advertisement
Wynn Resorts fell $4.94 or 2.3 percent, to $206.97.