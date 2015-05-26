Leisure companies shares down at 1 p.m.

StocksAssociated Press

Shares of some top leisure companies are down at 1 p.m.:

Carnival fell $.07 or .1 percent, to $47.20.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. fell $1.18 or 2.1 percent, to $55.04.

MGM Resorts International fell $.53 or 2.4 percent, to $21.42.

Marriott International Inc. fell $1.03 or 1.3 percent, to $77.48.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. fell $1.92 or 2.4 percent, to $78.38.

Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc. fell $.61 or .7 percent, to $81.86.

Wynn Resorts fell $2.07 or 1.6 percent, to $125.28.