LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (LTXB) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ: LTXB)Q1 2019 Earnings CallApril 24, 2019, 9:00 a.m. ET

Contents:

Continue Reading Below

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the LegacyTexas First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.

And I would now like to turn the conference over to Scott Almy, Chief Operating Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Advertisement

Scott A. Almy -- Chief Operating Officer

Thanks. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the call. Before getting started, I'd like to remind you that this presentation may include forward-looking statements. Those statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and anticipated results to differ. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statement.

At this time, if you log into our webcast, please refer to the slide presentation available online, including our Safe Harbor statement on Slide 2. For those joining by phone, please note that the Safe Harbor statement and presentation are available on our website at legacytexasfinancialgroup.com. All comments made during today's call are subject to that Safe Harbor statement.

I'm joined this morning by LegacyTexas President and CEO, Kevin Hanigan; and Chief Financial Officer, Mays Davenport. After the presentation, we'll be happy to address questions that you may have as time permits.

And with that, I'll turn it over to Kevin.

Kevin J. Hanigan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Scott, and thank you all for joining us on the call this morning. I will make some general comments about the quarter, turn the call over to Mays, and when Mays concludes our prepared remarks we will open up the call and entertain your questions.

Let me center my remarks on three key areas; our operating performance for the quarter, the topic of credit migration and our capital levels. Our operating performance, which is generally covered on pages 4 and 5 of our slide deck, was solid for the quarter. On the negative side, our last remaining healthcare credit experienced some challenges in the quarter, and we reserved roughly half of this $19.3 million credit. Turning to the positive side, our loans held for investment grew $154 million or 2.4% linked quarter. This is the best loan growth quarter we have had in several quarters.

Mortgage warehouse volume, which was very weak early in the quarter, rebounded and ended up the quarter much better than we expected. Deposit growth was also strong with deposits growing $235.7 million or 3.4% linked quarter. Our net interest margin, which was hurt by 3 basis points backed out the accrued interest on the healthcare credit, was reported at 3.89%. Adjusted for the back out of the healthcare credit, our NIM would have been 3.92%, right in line with what we expected with higher than anticipated loan growth. All in all, we reported GAAP EPS of $0.61 and core EPS of $0.62. Our core EPS was up 19.2% over the first quarter of last year. As such, we are encouraged about the remainder of 2019.

Now, let me turn to credit migration, which is depicted on Page 9 of our slide deck. During the quarter, we had four credits migrate into the non-performing category. As I said at the outset, our last remaining healthcare credit, which we thought was heading for a positive resolution, had a tough first quarter and we downgraded to $19.3 million credit and put up a specific reserve of approximately 50%. On the energy front, we had a $7.3 million credit move to non-accrual during the quarter after receiving updated engineering numbers. There is a $2 million specific reserve on this credit.

The third credit is a former energy client whose guarantor took over the direct responsibility for the credit by putting in his name personally. The size of this credit is $7.4 million. He recently asked for some payment relief causing the credit to become a TDR. This borrower remains extremely cooperative and has pledged some personal real estate assets to shore up the credit. These properties are now listed for sale. We believe we are adequately reserved on this credit.

Finally, we have a CRE credit filling $6.5 million where the commercial office building is cash flowing but our sponsor has been slow in paying us. While the credit was less than 60 days past due at quarter end, we have asked the court to appoint a receiver with the intention of getting cash flows from the property sent directly to us. The court recently granted our request and we received our first payment from the receiver last week. We believe this credit will be satisfactorily resolved.

Finally, let me make a note of our strong capital numbers before turning the call over to Mays. Our tangible common equity ratio was 10.28% at quarter end, and our estimated Tier 1 common risk-based capital level is at 10.92%. Both of these ratios are at their strongest levels since we closed the merger with LegacyTexas in January of 2015. Our tangible common equity per share at 03/30/2019 was $19.35 versus $16.59 a year ago.

With that said, let me turn the call over to Mays.

J. Mays Davenport -- Chief Financial Officer

Before I continue on with the slides, I would like to point out from Page 5 of the deck that despite our higher-than-expected provision for credit loss, we did achieve a return on average asset of 1.31% and a return on average equity of 10.5%. Our profitability even with the outside provision was pretty good.

Kevin covered credit migration on Page 9, but I'd like to start by providing some additional detail on the allowance for loan losses. We booked a $9.8 million provision for credit losses and had net recoveries of $263,000 during the quarter. The build in reserve resulted in an allowance for loan losses of $77.5 million at March 31st, 2019 compared to $67.4 million at December 31st, 2018. We ended the quarter with the allowance for loan loss equal to 1.16% of total loans held for investment, excluding acquired and warehouse purchase program loans.

On Page 10, you will see that while deposits grew a healthy $235.7 million, this was a difficult quarter for us to manage the mix of deposits. January is always a hard month for demand deposits as our customers pay their property taxes and year end bonus and distributions. At our lowest point in the quarter, non-interest bearing deposits were off $155 million from year-end before fighting back to being off $21.1 million at March 31st. Average non-interest bearing deposits were down $89.7 million in Q1. Non-interest bearing deposit ended the quarter at 24.8% of total deposits, down from 25.9% at December 31st.

Our cost of deposits was significantly impacted by this change in mix increasing to 109 basis points in 2019, up from 84 basis points in 2018. We anticipate the cost of deposits will mitigate in Q2 as non-interest bearing deposits recover and grow in Q2 and the remainder of the year as our treasury management initiatives continue to show results.

Slide 11 shows net interest income for the quarter at $81.2 million, down $3.1 million linked quarter and a $2.6 million year-over year. The lower quarterly net interest income was primarily due to the anticipated seasonal decrease in the warehouse purchase program with average warehouse volumes off $139.9 million or 16.2% from Q4 as well as the more costly mix of deposits previously discussed. Net interest margin was 3.89% compared to 3.98% linked quarter and 3.85% for the same quarter last year. As Kevin mentioned, NIM was 3 basis points lower in the quarter due to the reversal of previously accrued interest on loans placed on non-accrual status during the quarter.

Slide 12 says that our core efficiency ratio of 48.7% in the first quarter was in line with where we were in Q1 of last year. The first quarter is normally negatively impacted by the lower warehouse volumes and higher than normal expenses for salaries and employee benefit. Core non-interest expense, which included $1.4 million quarter-over-quarter increase in share-based compensation expense related to fluctuations in the Company's share price, was in line with our expectations at $44.3 million for the quarter. Kevin already covered our capital ratios, which are presented on Slide 13.

So with that being the conclusion of our prepared remarks, operator, let's go ahead and open up the line for questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions) And our first question today comes from Brad Millsaps with Sandler O'Neill. Please go ahead with your question.

Brad Millsaps -- Sandler O'Neill -- Analyst

Hey. Good morning, guys.

Kevin J. Hanigan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, Brad.

J. Mays Davenport -- Chief Financial Officer

Good morning, Brad.

Brad Millsaps -- Sandler O'Neill -- Analyst

Kevin, just curious if you could maybe offer a little bit more color on your outlook on loan growth. I know you talked last quarter about debt funds pulling back a bit, and so you're seeing fewer pay-offs. Just wanted to see kind of what you thought about growth as you move through the year kind of relative to your good start in here in the first quarter.

Kevin J. Hanigan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Thanks, Brad. Look, we did have a good start. On the last call, we talked about loan growth of $100 million a quarter or $400 million for the year, and this quarter was aided by the debt funds being much less active. They're not gone, but they were much less active in our business. I think, in the course of the quarter, we lost one deal to a non-bank entity, which is unusually low for the recent past, particularly last year. And as you saw, most of that activity is in the CRE area. Our CRE group grew $96 million, so they represented $96 million on that $154 million for the quarter, largely as a result of debt funds. I know they're still out there, so I hesitate to say, let's up our loan growth kind of forecast from the $100 million per quarter, I do feel like there is more upside bias to the $100 million -- than the $100 million, but I'm going to keep it in that range until we see further evidence that debt funds have moderated back.

I do from time to time get some knowledge as to what the debt funds are doing in terms of rate and LTVs, which are the two areas they've been competing with us on the past. And last year, they were beating us on both -- I mean, we were doing deals at 5.25 and they were doing at 60% LTVs. That would be our typical deal. They were doing deals at 4.85 and 75% LTV. So they were basically killing us on both fronts. The bids that are out there in more recent deals that seems they've adjusted their pricing, it's quoting right pricing versus our five-year effect. But they're doing like LIBOR 290 or higher, so I think their basic coupons are running now higher than our 5.25s, which is a little more rational.

While the rest of the -- while they haven't had more pull through in volume, I just -- I don't know yet. I know they're out there, we just haven't -- we haven't seen as much of them as we did last year. It's encouraging. So, bottom line, I think we'll stick with $100 million a quarter for our core loan growth, but based upon how I feel today, I'd say if there's upside versus downside bias, it's still the upside.

Brad Millsaps -- Sandler O'Neill -- Analyst

That's helpful. And I just wanted to follow-up maybe on pricing, and you touched on a little bit. But it looked like at least loan yields in the HFI book didn't really change much linked quarter. I know you had the interest reversal, but do you think kind of pricing given the shape of the curve has reached a peak into that along with probably some pressure on funding kind of squeeze or sort of low 3.90%-ish kind of margin guidance you guys have kind of been talking about in periods of stronger growth.

Kevin J. Hanigan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. So let me recap where I think we are on that. I think, if we grow at $100 million that we're still going to be a high-3.90%s kind of NIM bank. And if we grow at $150 million, we'll be low 3.90%s, just like -- I think the same as I thought last quarter, Brad. First quarter was, as Mays said, pretty tough on demand deposits, it always is. At our peak, we were down $155 million in January as the property tax payments were made. We see that virtually every year. We fought our way back a bit. Through last night, I think our demand deposit -- non-interest bearing demand deposit this quarter were up already $58 million for the quarter. We've opened up a couple of really nice accounts, and we have at least one or two more to open up. So, I -- despite the raw start which we anticipated going into the year for demand deposits, I still expect us to grow our DDA balances by $200 million. And again, there's probably more upside bias to that number based upon what I'm seeing this quarter than downside bias. So that fact alone, I think, is going to help prop up our margin and keep it in the high-3.90%s if our loan growth is in fact at $100 million a quarter. It does begin to bleed down as we grow faster than that, but I don't think it leads down into any lower than the 3.91%, 3.92% kind of area.

Brad Millsaps -- Sandler O'Neill -- Analyst

Great. Thank you, guys.

Operator

And our next question comes from Michael Young with SunTrust. Please go ahead with your question.

Michael Young -- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey -- Analyst

Hey. Good morning.

Kevin J. Hanigan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, Michael.

J. Mays Davenport -- Chief Financial Officer

Good morning.

Michael Young -- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey -- Analyst

I wanted to start with the healthcare credit. Obviously some of the banks are in this one as well, but can you just talk about the details around kind of why this move from past non-performing so quickly, and then also just the reserve level that you now have against the credit and kind of what you expect in terms of resolution and outcomes going forward?

Kevin J. Hanigan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, thank you, Michael. This was a credit that I would have told you in the early or even mid part of March was going to get resolved. There was a plan under way. I think anybody in the bank group would've told you we were heading for a positive 100% collection of principal and interest resolution on the credit. For those of you who have identified or think you've identified the name of the credit, there is a publicly traded company so I have to be careful as to what I say about them. I don't think they've released their own earnings, but for various reasons that solution, which has really gotten to the point where we were talking about loan pay-off numbers and per diem days on pay-offs and things like that, which is as positive as you can get.

I think the first quarter is generally soft in the healthcare business. Their first quarter, I suspect, was soft and it caused the counterparty in the resolution to back away. With their back away, the company said, well, we're going to need some payment relief, which caused us all to start scrambling from thinking about how we get paid off to what -- how much should be reserved against this thing. We elected to reserve right at 50% of it. I think almost exactly 50% of it. So when I say roughly, it's off by maybe a couple thousand dollars off of the 50%. We did that based upon our own math. I understand that might be a little higher than some other banks that have reported, but their methodology -- their methodology, whether the interested party, Michael, in that credit returns which would not be unusual as we get maybe better caseload numbers out of the credit, that's probably the most likely resolution at this stage of the game, although several options among the bank group are being considered.

All-in-all, I think we feel pretty good about the reserve we've got (ph) up again. It was pretty material. It did -- I will have to say it caught us all by surprise, not just everybody sitting in this room, but I think most of the bank group thought we were going to get it resolved. So, things happen. It's our -- I'm just glad it's our last one. We've got eight of us who -- most of them in the room, not all, are younger than I. But we're talking for this, and I don't think there's a single person in this room that will ever originate another healthcare credit as long as they live, and some of them are going to be around a lot longer than I am. I think -- I think we've all learned our lesson the hard way in healthcare.

Michael Young -- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey -- Analyst

Okay. And just on the other buckets, the total credit size performing and the total classified performing, I would have expected those to maybe come down a little bit with the migration and classified non-performing. So, can you talk about any new migration into those buckets?

Kevin J. Hanigan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Nothing that we're particularly concerned about all things that were bubbled up through our early warning system. My focus is always on these ones to get the substandard non-accrual. I think we're pretty well reserved on the energy credit and the former energy credit. The difference -- the stark difference between the former energy credit where we had an individual in 2015, mind you, that came to us and said, look, my company is not doing that well. I've got a lot of personal assets and wealth outside of the company. I'm a guarantor here, and let's just put this in my name to make you guys feel more comfortable. And he's been paying us like clockwork for the better part of three years since it was transferred into his name. He came this quarter and said, look, I'm willing to pledge some additional personal assets, second homes and things of this nature that have some substantial value. And I just need some payment relief because these things don't sell overnight and is -- so my cash flows are going to be lumpy. As such, we granted that turns that into a TDR, but we couldn't have a borrower who is more cooperative.

I flip over to the commercial real estate guy where the property is occupied and is cash flowing, but he went 54 days as of March 31 without paying us and we decided to just begin to exercise our rights. Unfortunately, the judge appointed a receiver and started again. We had cash flows directed to us last week. So, I think like most of our commercial real estate deals, we don't have any really -- we just got a basic reserve up against that one. I think we get out of that one just fine. It isn't a judicial foreclosure state, so won't be as fast of a resolution as most of our other commercial real estate projects. It may take five or six months to get resolution as opposed to a month or so, but I think that one resolves out just fine.

At 54 days past due at quarter end, we didn't really have to put it on. It was just that the aggressive tactics we were taking, all within our rights under the credit agreement, we just said, look, because this is a judicial foreclosure state, it's going to take longer, let's just put it on non-accrual now. And I think that was the -- we didn't have to do it, but I think it was the right decision.

Michael Young -- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey -- Analyst

And just one last one maybe for me is on the expense outlook. I understand the $1.4 million higher expense this quarter and then I assume FICO is higher as well. So, the outlook for kind of the next quarter or the remainder of the year, should we expect a little bit lower from here or growth can offset the deficit?

J. Mays Davenport -- Chief Financial Officer

No, I would expect Q2 to be down anywhere from about $500,000 to $1 million, primarily related to the items that you talked about being in the stock-based comp, and we can't forecast where the stock is. I can't tell you, but if it's kind of in the same range, then we would see a meaningful reduction in that. And then the payroll taxes is really about $1 million decrease from Q1 to Q2. So that's a meaningful decrease. We did have some favorable expenses in Q1 that might go the other way, a little bit of headwind in Q2 such as health insurance typically is lower in the first quarter as people start over with a new deductible that might be higher in Q2. But I would expect it to be down anywhere from $500,000 $1 million in Q2.

Michael Young -- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey -- Analyst

Okay, thanks.

Operator

And our next question comes from Garry Tenner with D.A. Davidson. Please go ahead with your question.

Garry Tenner -- D.A. Davidson -- Analyst

Thanks. Good morning.

Kevin J. Hanigan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, early morning for you.

Garry Tenner -- D.A. Davidson -- Analyst

Yeah. Kevin, you had made a point talking about capital a little bit in your comments. I don't know if there should be any additional read through on that as it relates to utilization of the capital or buyback or anything. I mean, you increased the dividend, I think, by $0.03 this quarter, but any any updated thoughts on utilization (ph) to come?

Kevin J. Hanigan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Look, I think, if -- whether we grow at $100 million or whether we grow at $150 million, we're still going to create pretty substantial capital as we get the credit concerns behind us. And I do believe we will recover and like we have in the prior years will perform at the top quartile of the business, like we have in the last three years. We do have buyback in place, think of us as opportunistic buyback folks. If they earn back on the buyback as eight or nine years, we're probably not going to be doing it. If we would do an M&A deal and the earn back would be 2.5 years, it wouldn't be atypical for us to do a five or six. If it was the buyback, this was just an execution risk. So we'll be opportunistic buyers of the stock. Our dividend policy is to hold dividends between 33% and 40% of our earnings. So there's room to inch that up over time, but don't look for that to go up materially. So, one of the issues -- high class issues we'll have as going forward is the management of excess capital, but we've got plans around how to do that.

Garry Tenner -- D.A. Davidson -- Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from Michael Rose with Raymond James. Please go ahead with your question.

Michael Rose -- -- Analyst

Hey, guys. I figured I'd touch on the warehouse since health investment is already hit, obviously better volumes toward the end of the quarter as have sustained into the second quarter. And I think you talked about balances perhaps being flattish for the year. Any any updates on that? Thanks.

J. Mays Davenport -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, Michael. I was pretty bearish on warehouse in the last couple of calls, maybe more bearish than I should have been. This first quarter started off really, really bad. I mean, in January, we had some -- we have some days below $600 million in fundings on the warehouse, some $570 million-ish kind of numbers off of -- coming off of $1 billion. It shrunk pretty fast in January, but rebounded really nicely. I talked about the quarter being down 20% quarter-over-quarter, and it wasn't because it rallied starting in late February and rallied through March.

I think -- I mean, if I look at quarter-to-date here, Michael, just as an update, I think we're running at $250 million ahead on average of where we were last quarter already. And May and June are typically really good months. So, my thought process and I think what I actually said last quarter was, I thought we'll be down year-over-year 10% on average. I don't -- I think we're going to do better than that. There's actually a reasonable chance that that business is bigger by 10% at the end of this year than smaller by 10%.

The other longer-term thing I talked about was was turn times come way down because of e-notes, and e-notes were going to take over the business starting in the early part of this year. Well, the e-note rollout has been delayed even by the biggest and best of them until at least June. So, on both counts, I think I was too pessimistic on the warehouse business. Longer-term, I think, the term days are going to come down, but that's not even going to be -- any kind of an issue this year, and it may be late into next year before that even starts becoming an issue. So I'm a little more positive on mortgage warehouse than I've been really in the past 180 days. It feels much better to us at this stage.

Michael Young -- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey -- Analyst

And the down 10% versus maybe up 10%, is that full year to full year average, just to clarify?

J. Mays Davenport -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. Michael, full year to full year average, that's correct. A lot of ways to look at that business, but we typically look at it on average volume.

Michael Rose -- -- Analyst

Understood. Just a little bit on the deposit side, I know you moved the team over insurance guys from a competitor. Can you just remind us the size or can you size the deposit opportunities from from that group? And are there other sort of verticals out there that you guys are specifically looking at one of your competitors obviously as I was hoping out a vertical. So just want to get some thoughts on deposit growth. Thanks.

J. Mays Davenport -- Chief Financial Officer

Look, it's been good. I think that business at the bank, we grew these guys from probably a $550 million deposit business, and a lot of that was non-interest bearing. Today, they've migrated over a little over $200 million probably. And look at the guy who runs that group nodding his head yes. So there's more to be migrated over, and they're migrating over in pretty decent sized chunks, I'd say, $8 million to $40 million per customer. We're in the process of boarding one right now that's a $35 million or $40 million DDA customer. I believe it gets boarded late in this quarter. So, it should show up in our Q2 numbers, which is why with $58 million already, they're good so far in the quarter in DDA and another (ph) $40-some-odd common, this could be a really good DDA quarter for us. I'm encouraged by that. As you all know, that's powerful to our margins. So that group has been a big part of this. The treasury management platform has been another decent part of it.

We did open a very nice outside of the insurance business DDA account a couple of weeks ago. That is the primary reason we're up $58 million so far for the quarter. So, that side of our business feels pretty good. It feels as good -- this quarter had felt bad last quarter when we're looking at numbers where we're down $155 million in late January.

Michael Rose -- -- Analyst

Okay, that's helpful. And maybe one last one for me. And I'm kind of jumping around here, but just stepping back on energy. If I look at period end balances, you guys are down year-over-year and then sequentially. I know that's part of the deleveraging and getting out of (ph) snicks and all that stuff. But I guess my question is, are we going to start to hit an inflection point here in the relatively near future? And given the handful of credit issues that you've had in the business, I mean does it sway you from being much more aggressive like maybe some of your peers in growing that business? Thanks.

Kevin J. Hanigan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Really good question, Michael. It does sway us. Whenever you suffer losses or whatever, I think this is true for most of us but it's certainly around this table, you just get more cautious. I think, three years ago, we probably thought we were better at energy lending than we were. And we were maybe falsely believed that we were good because we had so much in the way of hedging, and all the hedging really did was delay some of our creditors, right.

They had cash flows because they had hedging, and it just delayed it to later in the cycle. So, I just don't think we were as good as we thought we were. We've made a change of leadership in that group in the first quarter. As you noted, we were down -- I think reserve-based lending was down almost $21 million. And then, I think our midstream lending was down another $16 million for the quarter, so nice growth despite no growth in energy.

So, I'd say, it's two things. Number one, we're being more cautious about the reserves that we will finance. And number two, the market has gotten gotten more aggressive in my opinion. We've seen far too many deals that only have one year of rolling hedges. So, at any given time -- at all times, the credit is going to have 12 months worth of hedges on its book. As a month's worth of hedges rolls off, it gets replaced.

Well that had been two years for a pretty significant period of post energy cycle. And the big banks are the large contributors to this. They've just put some deals out in the market that are one year, and we're not -- we're just not going to play in the deal that's only hedged for a year. And if that's where the market is going, we'll continue to shrink that book because I just don't -- I don't get a bank like us going to to where we only have a year's worth of hedging. We prefer 18 months to two years, and we think that's necessary in today's price environment.

Why can the big guys do it? I suspect it's because they don't keep big chunks of these credits. They syndicate them out, they get big fees for doing it. They get bond economics fees if the guy has got (ph) stock debt. They have the possibility to take them public. They get treasury management income, and they get a whole lot of income. We don't get out of those, which is why we got out of the SNCs. I want us to be better in energy at first, not ever get out of the business because it's been a good business over a really long period of time. We just have to be better at it.

So, the moves we made this quarter was to replace the leadership and appoint a new head of credit over energy. We haven't had a specific energy credit person, we do now have one that sits in on our loan committee. Those are the moves we made more recently.

Michael Rose -- -- Analyst

Okay. So fair to say that growth going forward just holistically more going to come from just core C&I and hopefully commercial real estate as the debt funds and pay downs.

Kevin J. Hanigan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, Michael. I think that's it. We've also had some nice growth in consumer real estate. We've had segments of our originating portfolio that we're holding, all the kind of 5/1, 7/1 and 10/1 ARMs. And consistently that contributed $20 million to $25 million, maybe $30 million a quarter of that kind of stuff that we've been able to portfolio. So that's been helpful to the loan growth as well.

Michael Rose -- -- Analyst

Okay. Thanks for taking my questions guys.

Operator

And once again if you would like to ask a question please press star then one. Once again that is more than one to ask the question. And our next question comes from Matt Olney with Stephens. Please go ahead with your question.

Matt Onley -- Stephens, Inc. -- Analyst

Hey. Thanks. Good morning. I want to circle back on credit and the loan loss provision expense this quarter. Can you just walk us through that $9.8 million this quarter, how much of it was from some of those specific reserves that you mentioned versus the overall growth in the quarter?

Kevin J. Hanigan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. It could be, bigger the growth, we put up about 1% on growth-related stuff. We put up a little over $9 million on the healthcare credit. A lot of the other credits had already had some reserves up against them. And then, we had some other things that actually improved within the quarter where we got to back off some higher loss given default things improved and credit were replaced by lower loss given default kind of things. So, we don't go deep dive into all the pluses and minuses in any shape or form. We're following our methodology that's been approved by our -- both our regulators and BMO in that regard.

And look, I know this is the third year we've had the healthcare credit stumble, and we've had a couple in energy. But it has really, as I've said time and time again, it's been centered in those two areas and this is the last healthcare credit. And I get it is not right. We beat ourselves upon it. Probably most -- more than anybody, we beat ourselves up. You've heard me personally referred to us as an occasional crap show on some credits, and not to be defensive about it. But despite that, what I would say is, as we look at our numbers, and we all live on this 90-day treadmill as public companies. We try not do this as the operators of a public company. But as we went to do our proxy and put our proxy together this year, we compared ourselves to the 18 peers in the proxy group for total shareholder return over three years, right. And that's three years of healthcare credits.

We ranked number one among those 18 peers that are listed in our proxy for total shareholder return in three years. And I scratch my head at that saying, well, that's interesting to me. Let's go back and look at our operating performance. How does our ROA and our ROE compare to our peer group? And we added a few more Texas bank peers in running that scenario and then we added the KRX just to kind of scale ourselves for the last three years of returns. And just -- so now that our universe there is now like 22 or 23 names plus the KRX, we ranked fourth in terms of return on assets over the three-year period of 1.34, where the KRX during that same period of time was 1.07.

And then, when we did it for return on equity, we were 12.12, again ranking fourth out of all the data points where the KRX was 8.98. Those numbers were bigger, but I think it's 8.98. So, despite the stumbles, which we're embarrassed about, we beat ourselves up over. Somehow we continue to put up really good earnings numbers. And as I talk to my board about it on Monday night, I said that when we have tough quarters, we operate at the -- like the 50th percentile of the business still. And then we have good quarters, we operate at the top decile of the industry. The good news is, this is the last healthcare credit. It's not over yet. It could bleed worse. It can always bleed worse. I think we've got a nice reserve up against this one. The good news is, the healthcare crap show is about over. And I think that bodes well for our overall returns.

Michael Rose -- -- Analyst

Okay. Thanks for those details, Kevin. I get that the healthcare book is essentially now zero, and it sounds like energy growth will be less in the future. I think you mentioned the growth will be focused in commercial real estate and C&I and residential real estate, but I guess in terms of the future provisioning, I'm trying to appreciate exactly kind of how the methodology works. You mentioned a 1% level.

Kevin J. Hanigan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah.

Michael Rose -- -- Analyst

Does that fully account for the charge-offs historically over the last few years or could that migrate higher as you tamper those charge-offs?

Kevin J. Hanigan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Well, if -- so, in the areas where you have charge-offs, you do basically a three-year exponentially way to kind of -- they don't burn off for three years. So, if we're doing the energy credit today, we're putting up close to 4%, right. We just didn't do many energy credits, but we'd be putting up a little over 4%. I'm looking at my (inaudible) guys, he's pointing down a little less than 4%. In CRA, we don't put up -- or CRA, we don't put up a ton because I'll ask him and the fall has been so extremely low over 15, almost 16 years now. So it depends on the asset class. It just averages out to be close to 1% historically. It may be a bit lower than that if it's skewed toward commercial real estate, and maybe a little higher than that if energy was a bigger part of it. So, it just depends on what the asset class is. But in terms of how, it's easiest for me to explain it to you all. It roughly runs at about 1% per quarter. It might be a little higher or lower, but it's roughly 1% of new buy.

Matt Onley -- Stephens, Inc. -- Analyst

Okay.

Kevin J. Hanigan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

And then, you add in a factor for charge-offs.

Matt Onley -- Stephens, Inc. -- Analyst

Got it. Got it. Okay, that's helpful. And then, I guess going back to the margin discussion, even if we add back a few bps to the (ph) LHA loan yields from the healthcare non-accural reversal, it still seems like those yields aren't moving up quite as much they did previously. Any more thoughts on those LHA loan yields and why we didn't get more of a lift this quarter even if we back out the healthcare credit?

J. Mays Davenport -- Chief Financial Officer

No, that's more deposit funding driven. The lift has been -- part of the lift has been LIBOR going up. And the other part has been the way we fund it. So, my contention, Matt, has been, if we have $100 million of loan growth and we were funding $50 million or $60 million of that in the quarter with free money, it's easy to get a high 90 -- 3.90%s NIM. If we are growing $150 million, that marginal dollar above the DDA dollar, then the non-interest bearing dollar is costing us closer to $250 million or $260 million. So, it's having more of our new loan growth dollars funded with a higher cost funding. When we have a quarter like we just had, it drags down on the NIM.

Matt Onley -- Stephens, Inc. -- Analyst

Okay. Got it. So, (inaudible) you saying that you wouldn't expect that assuming LIBOR stays where it's at and the yield curve stays where it's at, you wouldn't expect much improvement on those loan yields from here once we adjust for the non-local reversal in one queue.

J. Mays Davenport -- Chief Financial Officer

That's correct.

Matt Onley -- Stephens, Inc. -- Analyst

Got it. Okay. Thank you, guys.

Kevin J. Hanigan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

You bet.

Operator

And this will conclude our question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Kevin Hanigan for any closing remarks.

Kevin J. Hanigan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Great. Thank you all for joining us on the call. I think Mays and I are out on the road here starting in May, look forward to seeing you all then, and have a great day. Thank you

Operator

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect your lines.

Duration: 40 minutes

Call participants:

Scott A. Almy -- Chief Operating Officer

Kevin J. Hanigan -- President and Chief Executive Officer

J. Mays Davenport -- Chief Financial Officer

Brad Millsaps -- Sandler O'Neill -- Analyst

Michael Young -- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey -- Analyst

Garry Tenner -- D.A. Davidson -- Analyst

Michael Rose -- -- Analyst

Matt Onley -- Stephens, Inc. -- Analyst

More LTXB analysis

Transcript powered by AlphaStreet

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

10 stocks we like better than LegacyTexas Financial GroupWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and LegacyTexas Financial Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 1, 2019

Motley Fool Transcribers has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.