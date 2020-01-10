Lebanese prosecutors plan to question ousted Nissan boss Ghosn's wife
BEIRUT, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn’s wife Carla will be questioned by Lebanese prosecutors when authorities receive an Interpol notice, Lebanon’s caretaker justice minister Albert Serhan said in a statement on Friday.
“Carla will be subject to the same procedures that were followed for (Carlos) when the red notice was received from Interpol,” the statement said.
