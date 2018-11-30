Lawyer: Nissan exec arrested with Ghosn asserts innocence

An attorney for an American executive arrested in Japan on suspicion of collaborating with former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn in financial misconduct says his client is innocent.

Aubrey Harwell said Friday that his client, Greg Kelly, did nothing wrong and that Kelly acted "according to the law and according to company policy."

Kelly and Ghosn were arrested Nov. 19 in Tokyo on suspicion they collaborated to underreport Ghosn's income by $44 million over five years.

They have not been able to make any comments while detained in Japan.

Harwell said Kelly had been advised by people both inside and outside Nissan that what he was doing was legal.

Harwell spoke from his office in Nashville, Tennessee.