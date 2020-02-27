Expand / Collapse search
L Brands forecasts a loss, takes $725M write-down on Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret sales fell 10 percent last quarter

By FOXBusiness
L Brands CEO steps down amid Victoria's Secret sale

Sales at Victoria's Secret fell last quarter ahead of the parent company's decision to sell a controlling stake in the lingerie brand.

Victoria's Secret sales fell 10 percent and L Brands took a $725 million write-down on the brand in the fourth quarter.

Earlier this month, L Brands sold a controlling stake in Victoria's Secret to Sycamore Partners for $525 million.

For the current quarter ending in May, L Brands expects its per-share loss to be 5 cents.

L Brands reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $192.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, came to $1.88 per share.

Performers and models on the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on November 8, 2018 at Pier 94 in New York City.

The results topped Wall Street expectations.

L Brands posted revenue of $4.71 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $366.4 million, or $1.33 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $12.91 billion.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.