L Brands forecasts a loss, takes $725M write-down on Victoria's Secret

Sales at Victoria's Secret fell last quarter ahead of the parent company's decision to sell a controlling stake in the lingerie brand.

Victoria's Secret sales fell 10 percent and L Brands took a $725 million write-down on the brand in the fourth quarter.

Earlier this month, L Brands sold a controlling stake in Victoria's Secret to Sycamore Partners for $525 million.

For the current quarter ending in May, L Brands expects its per-share loss to be 5 cents.

L Brands reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $192.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, came to $1.88 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations.

L Brands posted revenue of $4.71 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $366.4 million, or $1.33 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $12.91 billion.

