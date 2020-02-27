L Brands forecasts a loss, takes $725M write-down on Victoria's Secret
Victoria's Secret sales fell 10 percent last quarter
Sales at Victoria's Secret fell last quarter ahead of the parent company's decision to sell a controlling stake in the lingerie brand.
Victoria's Secret sales fell 10 percent and L Brands took a $725 million write-down on the brand in the fourth quarter.
Earlier this month, L Brands sold a controlling stake in Victoria's Secret to Sycamore Partners for $525 million.
For the current quarter ending in May, L Brands expects its per-share loss to be 5 cents.
L Brands reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $192.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, came to $1.88 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations.
L Brands posted revenue of $4.71 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $366.4 million, or $1.33 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $12.91 billion.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.