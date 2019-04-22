Kraft Heinz CEO stepping down, Patricio named successor

article

Kraft Heinz says CEO Bernardo Hees will step down from the post and be succeeded by Miguel Patricio in July.

Patricio worked in various roles at Anheuser-Busch InBev over 20 years, including serving as chief marketing officer. He's also worked at companies including Philip Morris, The Coca-Cola Co. and Johnson & Johnson.

In February Kraft Heinz disclosed an investigation by federal regulators and said that it would slash the value of its Oscar Mayer brands by a $15.4 billion.