Kohl's: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Kohl's Corp. (KSS) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $75 million.

The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 64 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $4.21 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.95 billion.

Kohl's expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.05 to $5.50 per share.

Kohl's shares have climbed 21 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 2 percent. The stock has increased 75 percent in the last 12 months.

