KLA-Tencor and Pfizer jump; IPG and Chipotle slide

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

KLA-Tencor Corp., up $11.12 to $117.42

The maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors surpassed analyst estimates in its fourth quarter.

Illumina Inc., up $35.12 to $324.36

The genetic testing tools maker raised its forecasts after a strong second quarter.

IPG Photonics Corp., down $60.26 to $164.04

The high-powered laser maker said demand from Europe and China worsened during the second quarter and hasn't improved.

AK Steel Holdings Inc., down 73 cents to $4.63

The steel maker said its results were hurt by a fire at one plant and power outages at another.

Qualcomm Inc., up $2.05 to $64.09

The chipmaker began buying back stock through a tender offer.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., down $31.81 to $433.66

The Mexican food chain closed a restaurant in Ohio on Monday after reports customers may have gotten sick.

3M Co., up $7.20 to $212.32

Industrial companies fared better than the rest of the market Tuesday.

Pfizer Inc., up $1.34 to $39.93

The biggest U.S. drugmaker topped analysts' projections and raised its forecasts for the year.