Kimberly-Clark Reports Better-than-expected Q2 Earnings, Revenue

Kimberly-Clark Corp. on Monday reported second-quarter earnings and revenue that were higher than Wall Street expected. Net income for the quarter came in at $566 million, or $1.56 per share, after a loss of $305 million, or 83 cents per share during the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.53 per share, which beat the $1.47 per-share earnings consensus on FactSet. Sales hit $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared with $4.64 billion a year ago. The FactSet consensus on revenue was $4.57 billion. Kimberly-Clark said it expects its restructuring, which began in October 2014, to be completed by the end of the year and the company expects full-year adjusted earnings to fall in the range of $5.95 per share to $6.15 per share. Shares of Kimberly-Clark were inactive in premarket trade, but are up 5.8% in the year to date, underperforming the S&P 500 Index , which is up 6.4%.
