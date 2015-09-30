Kim Davis Met Pope Francis During U.S. Trip

Kim Davis, the county clerk in Kentucky who refused under court order to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, met with Pope Francis during the pontiff's visit to the U.S., the New York Times reported, citing a confirmation from a Vatican spokesman. Davis's lawyer said Francis gave her rosaries and told her to "stay strong" after the clerk was snuck into the Vatican Embassy in Washington. The pope later said that "conscientious objection is a right that is a part of every human right."
