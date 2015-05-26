Keurig Shares Fall After Disappointing Outlook, Results

Shares of Keurig Green Mountain Inc. dropped in the extended session Wednesday after the single-serve coffee company's outlook and quarterly results fell below Wall Street estimates. Keurig shares fell 8% to $111.50 on moderate volume after the company forecast adjusted fiscal second quarter earnings of $1 to $1.05 a share. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated $1.18 a share. For the fiscal first quarter, Keurig reported earnings of 88 cents a share, the top end of their outlook, on revenue of $1.39 billion. Analysts had estimated 89 cents a share on revenue of $1.5 billion.
