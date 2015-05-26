Keurig Green Mountain Stock On Track To Open At 9-month Low

Shares of Keurig Green Mountain are on track to open at their lowest level since May 2014. The company late Wednesday reported disappointing holiday sales as its new line of products failed to take off and the company faced increased competition from the likes of Nestle's Nespresso. The stock was down more than 7% in premarket trade on unusually high volume, putting it on track to open around $112. The stock hasn't dipped below $112 since May 12.
