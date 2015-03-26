Kellogg posts narrower loss, stands by '13 outlook

Kellogg Co reported a narrower quarterly loss on Tuesday helped by improvements in Latin America and stood by its full-year forecast.

The world's largest cereal company posted a net loss of $32 million, or 9 cents per share, compared with a loss of $195 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.

Continue Reading Below

Excluding a mark-to-market accounting change, earnings were 65 cents per share, down from 71 cents per share a year earlier.

The company, whose brands include Corn Flakes, Eggo waffles and Keebler cookies, stood by its 2013 outlook, which calls for earnings-per-share growth of 5 percent to 7 percent and sales growth of about 7 percent.

Net sales rose to $3.56 billion from $3.02 billion a year earlier.

Shares were up 0.7 percent at $58.50 in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)