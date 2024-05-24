Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Asia
Published

Kabosu, the face of cryptocurrency Dogecoin, dies at 18, owner says

In 2022, Elon Musk briefly replaced X's logo of a blue bird with an image of Kabosu

close
MittGroup CEO Grant Mitterlehner discusses cryptos amid Elon Musk Twitter news and market uncertainty. video

Dogecoin retreats from highs after spike from Elon Musk Twitter buyout

MittGroup CEO Grant Mitterlehner discusses cryptos amid Elon Musk Twitter news and market uncertainty.

Kabosu, the Japanese dog that became a global meme and the face of alternative cryptocurrency Dogecoin has died at 18, her owner announced in a blog post on Friday.

The Japanese Shiba Inu passed away while sleeping, her owner Atsuko Sato wrote.

'OMICRON,' 'DOGECOIN' TOP LIST OF 2021'S MOST MISPRONOUNCED WORDS

Kabosu became recognizable as the face of Dogecoin, an alternative cryptocurrency that began as a satirical critique of the 2013 crypto frenzy.

Dogecoin

A representation of cryptocurrency Dogecoin is placed on a PC motherboard, in this illustration taken June 16, 2023. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

But the token jumped in value after Tesla boss Elon Musk, a proponent of cryptocurrencies, began tweeting about it in 2020. Since then the billionaire has repeatedly promoted the coin.

Dogecoin added as much as $4 billion to its market value last year when the billionaire, who bought social media site Twitter in 2022, briefly replaced Twitter's blue bird logo with an image of Kabosu. Musk subsequently renamed Twitter X.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With a market capitalization of around $23.6 billion, Dogecoin is now the ninth biggest cryptocurrency, according to data site Coingecko.com.

"The impact this one dog has made across the world is immeasurable," Dogecoin posted on social media site X on Friday.