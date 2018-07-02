June jobs report highlights holiday week

Two major events will be in focus this week.

Markets take a day off on Wednesday for the July 4th holiday.

Traders then gear up with employment-related reports running up to Friday’s release of the June jobs report.

Before then, there’s other data to consume.

Reports on ISM manufacturing and construction spending start the week on Monday.

Also in Sports, Wimbledon gets underway.

U.S. markets will close early on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the July 4th holiday.

Before then, automakers will release their monthly sales numbers.

As previously mentioned, U.S. markets will be closed on Wednesday for Independence Day.

On Thursday, traders return to examine economic reports on private sector hiring for the month, also weekly jobless claims and a report on the services sector.

The Federal Reserve also releases the minutes of its last meeting.

The holiday shortened trading week ends on Friday with the biggest report of them all, the June Employment Report.

The government will also report on the latest trade deficit.